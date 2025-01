Barron was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, per the NHL media site.

Barron logged 12:10 of ice time in Winnipeg's 4-1 win over Montreal on Tuesday, so this move can presumably be retroactive to that date. He has five goals, eight points, 85 hits and 31 blocks in 52 outings in 2024-25. Brad Lambert will likely draw into the lineup due to Barron's absence.