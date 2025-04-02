Morgan Barron News: Adds helper Tuesday

Barron recorded an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.

Barron set up Cole Perfetti on the Jets' lone tally of the contest. The 26-year-old Barron has a goal and four helpers over his last nine outings, which is one of his best stretches of the season. He's still logging fourth-line minutes, so sustaining that offense could prove difficult. He's now at 13 points, 77 shots on net, 107 hits, 38 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 67 appearances.