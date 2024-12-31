Morgan Barron News: Assists in back-to-back games

Barron posted an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Barron has a helper in each of the last two games and three points over his last five outings. The fourth-liner is getting more involved, but there's no telling how long his newfound offense will last since he continues to struggle to see 10 minutes of ice time per game. Overall, Barron has three goals, three assists, 46 shots on net, 65 hits and a plus-4 rating over 39 appearances.