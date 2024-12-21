Fantasy Hockey
Morgan Barron headshot

Morgan Barron News: Deposits goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Barron scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Wild.

This was Barron's first tally against a goalie this season -- his previous two goals were into an empty net against the Panthers on Nov. 19. The Jets have been great in 2024-25, but they've gotten by largely without offense from the fourth line, where Barron has seen virtually all of his ice time. He's at four points, 42 shots on net, 59 hits, 22 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 35 outings overall.

