Morgan Barron News: Finds twine in Tuesday's loss

Barron scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks.

Barron has three goals on nine shots over his last three contests. The 27-year-old's tally opened the scoring Tuesday, but the Ducks took control with two goals in a span of 14 seconds just over a minute after Barron scored. Barron has 10 goals, 20 points, 84 shots on net, 115 hits and a plus-7 rating through 54 appearances this season. He's one goal and one point shy of matching his career highs in each category.