Morgan Barron News: Finds twine in Tuesday's loss
Barron scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks.
Barron has three goals on nine shots over his last three contests. The 27-year-old's tally opened the scoring Tuesday, but the Ducks took control with two goals in a span of 14 seconds just over a minute after Barron scored. Barron has 10 goals, 20 points, 84 shots on net, 115 hits and a plus-7 rating through 54 appearances this season. He's one goal and one point shy of matching his career highs in each category.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now