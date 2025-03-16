Morgan Barron News: Manages assist Sunday

Barron posted an assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kraken.

Barron has a goal and an assist over his last two games after going six contests without a point following his return from an upper-body injury. The 26-year-old appears to have a solid role on the fourth line for now. He's up to 10 points, 73 shots on net, 98 hits, 35 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 60 appearances, so he's not much of a factor for fantasy managers.