Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Morgan Barron headshot

Morgan Barron News: Nabs assist Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Barron posted an assist and four hits in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Blues in Game 3.

Barron helped out on a David Gustafsson tally in the third period. With two helpers and seven hits over three playoff outings, Barron is providing a little depth offense while continuing his play as a physical force on the fourth line. The 26-year-old had 15 points over 74 regular-season contests, his lowest output in three years, so don't expect him to be a regular on offense in the postseason.

Morgan Barron
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now