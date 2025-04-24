Morgan Barron News: Nabs assist Thursday

Barron posted an assist and four hits in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Blues in Game 3.

Barron helped out on a David Gustafsson tally in the third period. With two helpers and seven hits over three playoff outings, Barron is providing a little depth offense while continuing his play as a physical force on the fourth line. The 26-year-old had 15 points over 74 regular-season contests, his lowest output in three years, so don't expect him to be a regular on offense in the postseason.