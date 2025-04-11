Morgan Barron News: Nets goal vs. Dallas

Barron scored a goal in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Stars.

Barron gave the Jets a 2-0 lead with a snap shot in the early stages of the second period. Even though this was Barron's eighth goal of the campaign, it was also the second consecutive contest in which he found he back of the net. Barron is up to 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) on the season, but as a fourth-line forward with limited scoring contributions, his upside is mostly limited to leagues that reward physical stats. On that note, he's notched at least 110 hits and 35 blocked shots for the third consecutive campaign in 2024-25.