Morgan Barron News: Opens scoring Monday

Barron scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

Barron ended a 10-game goal drought with his tally at 2:34 of the second period Monday. The 26-year-old forward has six points over his last 12 outings, which is solid work for a fourth-liner, though he has just eight shots on net in that span, so it's likely unsustainable. Overall, he's produced seven goals, 14 points, 79 shots on net, 115 hits and a plus-8 rating through 70 appearances.