Morgan Barron News: Picks up helper in win

Barron notched an assist and two hits in Monday's 3-0 win over the Predators.

Barron has two points over his last four games while continuing to see time on the fourth line. It's unlikely his role will change even with the Jets missing Mason Appleton (lower body) on a week-to-week basis. Barron has five points, 44 shots on net, 64 hits, 25 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 38 appearances this season.