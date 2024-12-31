Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Morgan Barron headshot

Morgan Barron News: Picks up helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Barron notched an assist and two hits in Monday's 3-0 win over the Predators.

Barron has two points over his last four games while continuing to see time on the fourth line. It's unlikely his role will change even with the Jets missing Mason Appleton (lower body) on a week-to-week basis. Barron has five points, 44 shots on net, 64 hits, 25 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 38 appearances this season.

Morgan Barron
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now