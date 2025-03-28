Morgan Barron News: Posts assist in win

Barron logged an assist and three hits in Friday's 4-0 win over the Devils.

Barron has been steady on the fourth line lately with a goal and three assists over his last seven outings. He helped out on a David Gustafsson tally in the first period, which gave the Jets a 2-0 lead. Barron is currently centering the line, a change from earlier in the year when Gustafsson played down the middle with Barron on the wing. Overall, Barron has 12 points, 76 shots on net, 104 hits and a plus-7 rating across 65 appearances.