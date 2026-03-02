Morgan Barron News: Scores goal in tight loss

Barron scored a goal, took two shots on goal and blocked three shots in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Barron provided all the offense the Jets could muster in this game. His goal in the first period also snapped a prolonged drought for him -- his previous goal had come in a 4-3 loss to Utah on Dec. 21. Barron has eight goals this season, and as a fourth-line center and penalty-kill specialist, he's not expected to play a big role in most fantasy formats any time soon.