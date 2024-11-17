Morgan Barron News: Stuck in slump

Barron has gone 17 games without a point after being held off the scoresheet in Saturday's 5-0 loss to the Panthers.

Barron earned a helper in the season opener versus the Oilers, and that's the extent of his offense so far. The 25-year-old has added 20 shots on net, 29 hits, 11 blocked shots, six PIM and a minus-2 rating over 18 appearances. The Jets' 15-3-0 start has led to few lineup changes, but they've lost two games in a row, and Barron's fourth-line position could be challenged by David Gustafsson if the slump gets worse.