Morgan Barron News: Two empty-netters Tuesday

Barron scored two empty-net goals in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Panthers.

The fourth-liner potted his first two tallies of the campaign just 19 seconds apart in the third period with Sergei Bobrovsky on the bench, snapping a 17-game point drought in the process. Barron did score a career-high 11 goals in 2023-24, but his role doesn't afford him many opportunities to make an offensive impact, and he has only three points in 19 appearances this season.