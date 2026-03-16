Morgan Barron News: Two helpers against Blues

Barron picked up two assists in Sunday's 3-2 win over St. Louis.

The bottom-six forward produced his first multi-point performance since Oct. 13, as he had a hand in tallies by Haydn Fleury in the first period and Kyle Connor in the third. Barron has found a bit of an offensive spark in March, and through eight games this month he's delivered three goals and five points along with 17 hits, 11 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating.