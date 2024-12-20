Morgan Frost News: Adds helper in loss

Frost notched an assist and went minus-3 in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Kings.

Frost set up the second of Tyson Foerster's tallies in the game. With 11:43 of ice time, Frost played the least of any Philadelphia skater. The 25-year-old's play has already put him in the doghouse with head coach John Tortorella at times this season, and aside from going 7-for-11 on faceoffs Thursday, Frost could be heading for another rough patch. The Flyers aren't carrying an extra forward at this time, but they could still opt to dress seven defensemen. Frost has 13 points, 47 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 29 appearances, and it seems like he'd benefit from a change of scenery -- as long as that doesn't mean an elevator ride to the press box.