Morgan Frost headshot

Morgan Frost News: Available Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Frost (undisclosed) will be back in the lineup against Minnesota on Friday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Frost is currently stuck in a 23-game goal drought during which he recorded seven helpers, 39 shots and 24 hits while averaging 16:58 of ice time. Despite having been limited to just 9:40 of ice time versus the Ducks on Wednesday, the 25-year-old center will remain in a third-line role in addition to linking up with the No. 2 power-play unit.

