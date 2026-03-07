Morgan Frost News: Collects three points in win

Frost scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two assists in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Hurricanes.

Frost has five points over four outings in March. He showed some growth in January with eight points in 14 games, but he didn't get on the scoresheet over four contests in February around the Olympic break. The 26-year-old center is poised to fill a larger role following the Flames' trade of Nazem Kadri to the Avalanche. Frost is up to 14 goals, 32 points (13 on the power play), 105 shots on net and a minus-15 rating over 62 appearances. He was limited to 37 points in 81 contests between Calgary and Philadelphia last year, but he's poised to get back over the 40-point mark in 2025-26.