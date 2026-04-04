Morgan Frost News: Crosses 20-goal mark for season
Frost scored twice on five shots, added two PIM, logged two hits and went plus-4 in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.
Frost was at just 12 goals through the end of February, but he's up to 21 after Saturday's performance. He's earned six points over his last four contests as he continues to thrive in a top-six role. Frost has 41 points, 128 shots on net, 53 hits, 37 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a minus-14 rating over 76 appearances this season.
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