Morgan Frost headshot

Morgan Frost News: First goal in six games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Frost had a goal and an assist in a 5-3 victory over Columbus on Tuesday.

It was Frost's first goal in six games. He has four goals, eight assists and 44 shots in 25 games, and that puts him on a pace for 39 points. Honestly, we'd like to see more production for Frost, who's centering the second line with hotshot rookie, Matvei Michkov, on his wing. He has delivered 46 and 41 points in the last two seasons, respectively. His scoring should be trending up, not down.

