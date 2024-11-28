Morgan Frost News: Forces OT with goal

Frost scored a goal in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.

Frost isn't known for his offensive prowess, but the 25-year-old center came through right when the Flyers needed him the most in this game -- his tip-in with 12 seconds left in the third period forced the overtime. As clutch as he was in this win over Nashville, Frost shouldn't carry a lot of fantasy upside in most formats. After all, he's recorded just three goals and nine points in 19 contests this season.