Morgan Frost News: Forces OT with goal
Frost scored a goal in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.
Frost isn't known for his offensive prowess, but the 25-year-old center came through right when the Flyers needed him the most in this game -- his tip-in with 12 seconds left in the third period forced the overtime. As clutch as he was in this win over Nashville, Frost shouldn't carry a lot of fantasy upside in most formats. After all, he's recorded just three goals and nine points in 19 contests this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now