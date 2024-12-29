Morgan Frost News: Hands out helper Sunday

Frost notched an assist in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Kings.

Frost is in a bit of a groove with three goals and two assists over his last five outings. The 25-year-old center is still seeing limited usage despite functioning as a second-line option with power-play time. Frost has struggled at times this year, but he's still managed 17 points, 54 shots on net, 24 blocked shots, 22 hits and a minus-8 rating through 33 appearances.