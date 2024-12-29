Fantasy Hockey
Morgan Frost headshot

Morgan Frost News: Hands out helper Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Frost notched an assist in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Kings.

Frost is in a bit of a groove with three goals and two assists over his last five outings. The 25-year-old center is still seeing limited usage despite functioning as a second-line option with power-play time. Frost has struggled at times this year, but he's still managed 17 points, 54 shots on net, 24 blocked shots, 22 hits and a minus-8 rating through 33 appearances.

Morgan Frost
Philadelphia Flyers
