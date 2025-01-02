Fantasy Hockey
Morgan Frost headshot

Morgan Frost News: Manages power-play assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Frost posted a power-play assist and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Frost has three goals and three helpers over his last seven contests. The 25-year-old has quietly gotten his offense back on track, and he earned his first power-play point since Oct. 26 in this game. For the season, he has 18 points (five on the power play), 56 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating over 35 appearances.

