Morgan Frost News: Manages power-play assist

Frost posted a power-play assist and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Frost has three goals and three helpers over his last seven contests. The 25-year-old has quietly gotten his offense back on track, and he earned his first power-play point since Oct. 26 in this game. For the season, he has 18 points (five on the power play), 56 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating over 35 appearances.