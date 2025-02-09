Morgan Frost News: Mixed results Saturday

Frost scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Frost's goal opened the scoring, but his penalty in overtime led to the Kraken's winning goal. Frost's already making himself comfortable against the Kraken -- he has two goals in two games against the Flames' division rivals since he was acquired via trade from the Flyers. Those are all of his points for Calgary, and the 25-year-old is at 13 goals, 27 points, 98 shots on net, 40 blocked shots, 40 hits and a minus-13 rating over 54 appearances.