Morgan Frost News: Nabs power-play assist in win

Frost logged a power-play assist and two hits in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Devils.

Frost ended a six-game point drought with the secondary helper on Matthew Coronato's second-period tally. The 25-year-old Frost has been limited to four helpers and 20 shots on net over 13 appearances since the 4 Nations Face-Off break. He's currently on the second line in place of Mikael Backlund (upper body), who is considered week-to-week. Frost has 31 points, 118 shots on net, 51 blocked shots, 53 hits and a minus-15 rating over 67 contests between the Flames and the Flyers this season.