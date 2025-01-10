Fantasy Hockey
Morgan Frost headshot

Morgan Frost News: Nets lone goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

Frost scored a goal and blocked four shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Stars.

Frost's third-period tally prevented a shutout for Casey DeSmith. While he hasn't produced at an elite level, Frost has four goals and three assists over his last 10 outings, which has been enough to keep him in the lineup in a middle-six capacity. He has 19 points, 63 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating through 38 appearances this season.

Morgan Frost
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
