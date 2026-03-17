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Morgan Frost News: Nets opening goal Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 9:00am

Frost scored a goal and recorded three shots on net in Monday's 5-2 loss to Detroit.

Frost scored the lone goal of Tuesday's opening period, giving the Flames brief momentum headed into the first intermission. With the twine finder, he is up to 15 goals, 33 points, 112 shots on net, 42 hits and 32 blocked shots across 67 games this season. Since the beginning of March, the 26-year-old center has three goals and six points over nine games. He's seen an uptick in playing time following the departure of Nazem Kadri to Colorado at the trade deadline, and Frost has made the most of his increased role. He should continue to skate as the team's No. 2 center for the time being and holds decent all-around value in deep fantasy leagues that value category coverage.

Morgan Frost
Calgary Flames
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