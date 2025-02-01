Morgan Frost News: Playing Saturday

Frost (undisclosed) will be in the Calgary lineup for the first time since he was dealt Thursday, as they entertain Detroit on Saturday, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Frost is expected to be considered for power-play time, according to coach Ryan Huska. Frost had 11 goals and 14 assists in 49 contests with the Flyers this season, including a goal and six assists with the man-advantage.