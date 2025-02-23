Morgan Frost News: Pockets power-play helper

Frost notched a power-play assist and two PIM in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Frost is up to three points over six games since he was traded to the Flames. This was his first power-play point with his new team, though he is seeing time on the first unit, which has been pretty productive lately. Frost now has 28 points, 99 shots on net, 41 hits, 40 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a minus-13 rating over 55 appearances. His third-line role at even strength doesn't bode well for consistent offense outside of power-play situations.