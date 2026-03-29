Morgan Frost headshot

Morgan Frost News: Pops off with three points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Frost scored a goal, added two assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Canucks.

This was Frost's first multi-point effort since March 7 versus the Hurricanes. He's scored four goals and added two assists over his last seven outings. The 26-year-old center also won 16 of 21 draws Saturday. He's been good at the dot all year, winning a career-best 57.0 percent of his faceoffs. Frost is also up to 18 goals, 20 helpers, 121 shots on net, 47 hits, 35 blocked shots and a minus-15 rating over 73 appearances. He looks poised to get back over the 40-point mark after missing it last year.

Morgan Frost
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Morgan Frost See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Morgan Frost See More
Frozen Fantasy: Where Have All the Good Trades Gone?
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Where Have All the Good Trades Gone?
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
20 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 26
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
31 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
56 days ago
NHL Barometer: Matthews Making His Mark
NHL
NHL Barometer: Matthews Making His Mark
Author Image
Jan Levine
67 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 16
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 16
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
103 days ago