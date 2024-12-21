Morgan Frost News: Provides two goals in comeback win

Frost scored twice, added two PIM and logged two hits in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Frost needed a big game given recent criticisms of his play from head coach John Tortorella. His strong performance Saturday led to Frost getting 18:51 of ice time, his highest mark in a game since Oct. 23. The center has five points over his last six outings and a total of six goals, 15 points, 49 shots on net, 12 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 29 appearances this season.