Morgan Frost News: Scores again in overtime win
Frost scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.
Frost has three goals on 10 shots over his last four games. The 26-year-old has grown into a steady top-six role this season, offering decent offense on a low-scoring team. He's now at 17 goals, 35 points, 119 shots on net, 45 hits, 33 blocked shots and a minus-17 rating over 70 appearances. He's on pace to get back to the 40-point mark this season after missing it last year.
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