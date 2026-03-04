Morgan Frost News: Scores in blowout loss
Frost scored a goal in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Stars.
Frost has recorded points in back-to-back games, but the 26-year-old hasn't been a consistent scoring threat. His bottom-six role doesn't boost his chances in terms of fantasy appeal, and if we add the recent struggles the Flames have endured, Frost doesn't have a lot of fantasy upside in most formats.
