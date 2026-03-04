Morgan Frost headshot

Morgan Frost News: Scores in blowout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Frost scored a goal in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Stars.

Frost has recorded points in back-to-back games, but the 26-year-old hasn't been a consistent scoring threat. His bottom-six role doesn't boost his chances in terms of fantasy appeal, and if we add the recent struggles the Flames have endured, Frost doesn't have a lot of fantasy upside in most formats.

Morgan Frost
Calgary Flames
