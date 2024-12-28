Fantasy Hockey
Morgan Frost headshot

Morgan Frost News: Scores vs. Ducks on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 28, 2024 at 5:46pm

Frost scored a goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Frost isn't a consistent scoring weapon for the Flyers despite holding a top-six role and a spot in the second power-play unit, but he seems to be trending in the right direction. This was Frost's seventh goal of the campaign, and the 25-year-old center has cracked the scoresheet in three of his last four games, tallying four points (three goals, one helper) in that span.

Morgan Frost
Philadelphia Flyers
