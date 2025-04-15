Morgan Frost News: Strikes on power play

Frost scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Frost has made an impact late in the season with four points, including three on the power play, in his last five games. The 25-year-old forward is at 14 goals, 23 assists, 15 power-play points. 141 shots on net, 68 hits, 60 blocked shots and a minus-17 rating through 80 contests between the Flames and the Flyers. He's seen a slightly larger role with the Flames, but he hasn't been able to find sustained success on offense.