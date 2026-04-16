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Morgan Frost News: Strikes on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Frost scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Frost cooled off late in the season, earning just two points over the last six games. The 26-year-old still held his own in a middle-six role on a low-scoring team, earning 22 goals, 43 points (16 on the power play), 140 shots on net, 59 hits, 39 blocked shots and a minus-16 rating over 82 appearances. Frost will be in a contract year in 2026-27, and any improvements the team can makes to its offense should be reflected in stronger numbers for the center.

Morgan Frost
Calgary Flames
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