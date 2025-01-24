Morgan Frost News: Supplies helper in loss

Frost notched an assist in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Rangers.

Frost had gone two contests without a point after a five-game point streak. He got back on the scoresheet with a secondary helper on Owen Tippett's tally in the first period, which was the Flyers' lone goal. Frost is now at 25 points, 80 shots on net, 35 hits, 35 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating over 45 appearances. He doesn't stand out as a center, but he's in a top-six role and has been relatively steady lately after a rocky start to 2024-25.