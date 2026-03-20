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Morgan Frost News: Tallies with man advantage

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Frost scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two hits in Friday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

Frost has scored twice over the last three games. The 26-year-old center has seven points over 11 outings in March, with three of those points coming on the power play. Overall, he's up to 16 goals, 34 points (14 on the power play), 117 shots on net, 44 hits, 33 blocked shots and a minus-18 rating over 69 appearances. Consistency is still a work in progress for Frost, but he's worth a look as a fantasy streaming option when he's in a groove on offense.

Morgan Frost
Calgary Flames
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