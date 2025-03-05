Morgan Frost News: Two helpers against former club

Frost collected two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.

Facing the team that traded him at the end of January for the first time, Frost delivered his first multi-point performance as a member of the Flames. The 2017 first-round pick has just two goals and five points in 11 appearances for Calgary, but he's getting a look on the first power-play unit and two of those helpers have come with the man advantage.