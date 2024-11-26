Morgan Frost News: Two points against Vegas

Frost delivered a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

The 25-year-old center opened the scoring midway through the first period by tipping home a Rasmus Ristolainen shot, then set up Matvei Michkov for the Flyers' final tally in the second frame. It was Frost's first multi-point performance since Oct. 15, and through 18 appearances on the season he's managed just two goals and eight points.