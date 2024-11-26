Morgan Frost News: Two points against Vegas
Frost delivered a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.
The 25-year-old center opened the scoring midway through the first period by tipping home a Rasmus Ristolainen shot, then set up Matvei Michkov for the Flyers' final tally in the second frame. It was Frost's first multi-point performance since Oct. 15, and through 18 appearances on the season he's managed just two goals and eight points.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now