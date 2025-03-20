Morgan Geekie News: Breaks up shutout bid
Geekie scored a goal on five shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights.
Geekie had over a quarter of the Bruins' 19 shots -- no other skater had more than two. He scored with 2:11 left in the third period to deny Adin Hill a shutout. Geekie has been a massive positive since the 4 Nations Face-Off break, earning seven goals and two assists over 13 contests in that span. Overall, he's at 24 goals, 38 points, 129 shots on net, 93 hits and a plus-2 rating through 65 appearances. He needs just two more points to reach 40 for the first time in his career.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now