Morgan Geekie News: Breaks up shutout bid

Geekie scored a goal on five shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Geekie had over a quarter of the Bruins' 19 shots -- no other skater had more than two. He scored with 2:11 left in the third period to deny Adin Hill a shutout. Geekie has been a massive positive since the 4 Nations Face-Off break, earning seven goals and two assists over 13 contests in that span. Overall, he's at 24 goals, 38 points, 129 shots on net, 93 hits and a plus-2 rating through 65 appearances. He needs just two more points to reach 40 for the first time in his career.