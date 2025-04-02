Morgan Geekie News: Dishes pair of helpers

Geekie recorded two assists in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

Geekie set up both of David Pastrnak's goals in the game, including one on the power play. This was Geekie's third multi-point effort in his last seven games, a span in which he's earned five goals and four assists. The 26-year-old forward is up to 27 goals, 17 helpers, nine power-play points, 134 shots on net, 98 hits and a minus-4 rating over 70 contests.