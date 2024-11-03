Morgan Geekie News: Enters lineup, supplies assist

Geekie notched an assist and two hits in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Flyers.

Geekie was scratched Thursday, the second time he's sat out through 12 contests this season. He responded with an assist Saturday after taking Max Jones' spot in the lineup. Geekie now has two assists, 14 shots on net, 11 hits and a minus-4 rating through 10 appearances. The Bruins' lineup is a fairly open competition at this point given the team's 5-6-1 start to the season, so Geekie could play anywhere between the second line and fourth line.