Morgan Geekie headshot

Morgan Geekie News: Fills empty cage

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Geekie scored an empty-net goal on two shots, went plus-2 and added two PIM in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Wild.

Geekie has a goal and a helper over the first two games of February. The 26-year-old forward remains in a top-six role as he continues to offer steady offense and a bit of a physical edge. For the season, Geekie has 16 goals -- one shy of his career high -- and 28 points, as well as 97 shots on net, 80 hits and a plus-1 rating over 50 appearances.

