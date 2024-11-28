Morgan Geekie News: Finds twine in win
Geekie scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.
Geekie put the Bruins ahead 3-2 in the second period. The goal was his first point in six games, though he has seen steady ice time in a top-six role alongside Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak. Geekie is a bit miscast in that role, but nobody else has stepped up in the Bruins' lineup amid a poor start on offense. The 26-year-old has five points, 32 shots on net, 30 hits and a minus-5 rating over 19 appearances. He'll have some fantasy value as long as he's in the top six, but that's limited to deeper formats.
