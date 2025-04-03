Morgan Geekie News: Five-game, seven-point streak

Geekie picked up an assist Thursday in a 4-1 loss to Montreal.

He has seven points (three goals, four assists) on a five-game point streak. Geekie has quietly delivered a career season with 27 goals, 18 assists and 135 shots in 71 games. He's actually tied for second in team scoring with Pavel Zacha with 45 points, second only to David Pastrnak, who has 89. Center is deep, but Geekie may help short-term, especially in formats that roll F instead of C.