Morgan Geekie News: Gets game-winner on power play

Geekie scored a power-play goal on two shots and added four hits in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sabres.

Geekie's goal at 18:15 of the third period gave the Bruins a late game-winner. He has three goals and an assist over his last four contests. For the season, the 26-year-old forward is at seven goals, 13 points (three on the power play), 59 shots on net, 45 hits and a minus-7 rating over 30 appearances. Geekie's worth a look in fantasy as long as he remains in the Bruins' top six.