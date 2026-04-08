Morgan Geekie headshot

Morgan Geekie News: Hat trick not enough Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Geekie scored three goals in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Two tallies in the first period and a third late in the second frame gave Geekie his second career hat trick. The 27-year-old snapped a 17-game goal drought with the performance, a stretch in which he'd managed seven assists. Despite the late-season slump, Geekie has still produced career highs with 37 goals and 66 points through 78 contests.

Morgan Geekie
Boston Bruins
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