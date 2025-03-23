Morgan Geekie News: Lights lamp in Sunday's loss

Geekie scored a goal, added two PIM and went minus-2 in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Kings.

Even with the Bruins struggling to the tune of eight goals in their last five games, Geekie's offense rolls on. He has three goals and an assist in that span while maintaining a top-line role. For the season, the 26-year-old is up to 25 goals, 39 points, 130 shots on net, 95 hits and a minus-1 rating through 67 appearances. His next point will give him a career high and get him to 40 for the first time.