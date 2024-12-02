Morgan Geekie News: Logs assist in win
Geekie had an assist, three shots on net, one block and three hits in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens.
Geekie and Pavel Zacha battled behind the Montreal net after Sam Montembeault made a couple of stops. Their forechecking work got the puck to David Pastrnak, who potted the Bruins' second goal. It was the second point in the last three games, a hopeful sign that Geekie can return to his 2023-24 form (39 points, 76 games). The forward has is up to six points through 21 outings this season.
